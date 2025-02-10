Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, OBJ, others pay tributes to Wigwe at 1-year remembrance

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has paid glowing tributes to the late Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

Sanwo-Olu gave the tribute during the first year memorial service in honour of Wigwe, his wife Doreen and son Chizi organised by Access Holdings.

The trio lost their lives alongside the former chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), Bimbo Ogunbanjo, in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024 in the United States.

A year after their death, friends, colleagues and loved ones converged on Lagos for a memorial service held at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said Wigwe’s impact was not confined to the “boardroom and balance sheet.”

Tinubu said Wigwe was a man deeply committed to uplifting the society through his passion for education, youth empowerment and healthcare through his philanthropic works.

Sanwo-Olu, who was the first to give his tribute, described the late Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Holdings, as a believer in the works of his government.

He said Lagos has felt his absence very strongly in the last one year, adding that there are projects that would have been delivered faster if Wigwe was alive.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, through the Ag. CEO of Access Holdings, Bolaji Agbede, said Herbert’s death alongside his wife, son and Ogunbanjo had created a deep wound.