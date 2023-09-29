Sanwo-Olu orders cleanup along 37km rail line corridor

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a comprehensive cleanup of the corridor of the 37-kilometre-long Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project ahead of its…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a comprehensive cleanup of the corridor of the 37-kilometre-long Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project ahead of its completion, directing an immediate evacuation of illegal traders and intruders along the rail tracks.

The governor, who gave the order during an inspection tour of the project sites, said the project will be ready by December.

The construction of the Red Line project, which was conceived and started by the Sanwo-Olu administration, is being undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). The rail project starts from Agbado and terminates in the Oyingbo area of Lagos.

The governor and his entourage, who kicked off the tour with a visit to Agbado, a boundary with Ogun State, visited terminals at Iju, Agege, Ikeja, and Yaba, among others, before addressing newsmen at Ebute Metta.

The governor, who was on the tour with his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and some cabinet members, said the project will not open to the public until all stations are completely furnished and safety features put in place.

