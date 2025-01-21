Sanwo-Olu, new speaker commit to harmonious relationship

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday met with the newly elected Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, exactly one week after her election.

Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency 1, was elected as the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly last Monday, following the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa. Obasa faced allegations of gross misconduct, poor leadership, intimidation, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of office.

Since her election, Meranda has taken charge of the House, naming new principal officers last Friday. On Monday, she visited the governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, accompanied by the other principal officers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, received Meranda and her delegation shortly before the State Executive Council meeting.

Meranda emphasised the importance of alignment between the two arms, noting that such collaboration was essential for the continued growth and development of the state.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu appreciated the visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment to working closely with the Assembly to achieve the state’s developmental goals.

“This alignment ensures that Lagos remains a model of excellence in governance.

“We will build on the successes of the past and work tirelessly to deliver transformational progress across all sectors,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed confidence in the Executive and Legislative arms’ shared vision for implementing policies and projects that deliver on the Greater Lagos Agenda.

The collaboration, he noted, would further enhance the state’s efforts in delivering impactful governance and sustainable development for its residents.