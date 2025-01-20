Sanwo-Olu meets new Lagos Speaker, principal officers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, met with the new Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, exactly one week after her emergence.

Meranda, representing Apapa constituency 1, was elected first female Speaker last Monday after Mudashiru Obasa was impeached.

Obasa was accused of gross misconduct and poor leadership, highhandedness and lack of regard for members, intimidation and misappropriation of funds and lack of transparency, gross abuse of office and privilege.

Meranda has since taken charge of the leadership and named new principal officers last Friday.

On Monday, Sanwo-Olu received the Speaker and the other principal officers on a courtesy visit, at his office in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Speaker was received by the Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, shortly before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

A post by Sanwo-Olu’s New Media Aide, Jubril A. Gawat on his X handle (formerly twitter), said the governor led the Speaker and her delegation to the Council Chamber, where the Speaker and “exco members pledged to continue harmonious work relationship between the two arms of Government In Lagos State.”

The Principal Officers that accompanied Madam Speaker were Deputy Speaker: Hon Mojeed Fatai; Majority Leader, Hon. Temitope Adedeji; Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Kasunmu; Chief Whip, Hon. Sanni Babatunde and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. David Setonji.