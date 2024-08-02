Sanwo-Olu kicks against negative ethnic campaign on social media

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has denounced the hate campaign being propagated by LagosPedia, an X account which spreads propaganda. The account has been…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has denounced the hate campaign being propagated by LagosPedia, an X account which spreads propaganda.

The account has been tweeting uncomplimentary things about Nigerians from the South East.

Under #IgboMustGo, the yet to be identified social media user asked people from the South East residing or doing business in Lagos to leave by the end of August.

Reacting to this in a statement by Gboyega Akosile, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sanwo-Olu asked Nigerians not to allow mischief makers sow a seed of discord among them.

He called on security agencies to find out those behind the handle, with a view to prosecuting them.

‘The attention of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been drawn to a post by LagosPedia, a social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) that calls on the Igbo to vacate Lagos and Southwest of Nigeria and brace up for a massive hashtag

#IgboMustGo protest from 20th to 30th August, 2024.”

“The Governor of Lagos State and indeed, Lagos State Government wish to distance themselves from the reckless, divisive and dangerous rhetoric, saying Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen regardless of their ethnic nationality.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu views the post as not only reckless and divisive but an attempt to sow a seed of discord between the Yoruba in the Southwest and other tribes, especially those who have made Lagos their permanent place of abode.

“The Governor appeals to Lagosians not to allow any person or group of individuals to create tensions in the State, calling on the security agencies to promptly investigate those behind the handle and bring them to justice.

“Mr. Governor enjoins Lagosians to ignore the post and any post of that nature, promising to double his efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the State.”