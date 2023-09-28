Sanwo-Olu inaugurates first public senior secondary school in Lagos Community

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has inaugurated the first senior secondary school in the underserved Ogombo community, Eti Osa area of the state. The fully…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has inaugurated the first senior secondary school in the underserved Ogombo community, Eti Osa area of the state.

The fully equipped three-floor structure completed with 15 ultra-modern classrooms and 30 water system toilets was built by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in partnership with the State Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) to support the academic output of the existing Ogombo Junior Grammar School.

The school was designed with state-of-the-art libraries, laboratories, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department, offices for teaching and management staff, as well as equipped with a sick bay.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the intervention as “outstanding”, noting that the project would bolster his administration’s drive to improve access to education and raise the bar of academic excellence in the State.

He said COWLSO had continued to be a dependable partner in actualising the vision of the State Government in Education and Technology – one of the pillars of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

“The commissioning of this purpose built 15-classroom block is another success story in the efforts of our administration to provide sustainable infrastructure for effective learning and teaching in a conducive environment. This school project, comprising three floors, was designed in compliance with global standards and our administration’s policy thrust of not leaving anyone behind. Lagos State Government is grateful for this intervention by COWLSO. I extend our appreciation to the leadership and members of this noble association, past and present,” he said

The Governor disclosed that eight new school projects were awaiting commissioning at Ipaja Junior College, Isale Ilu Majiyagbe in Ipaja; Oriokuta Junior Secondary School in Ikorodu; Thogli Community Grammar School in Badagry; and Ilupeju Junior Grammar School in Oshodi.

The First Lady, Dr. Sanwo-Olu said the COWLSO’s intervention was driven by its passion to support development programmes of the State Government in disadvantaged areas, stressing that the Ogombo school project was informed by the need to address amenities shortfall in the community.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu said COWLSO swung into action to commence construction of the school in December 2021, following the discovery of shortage of education facilities in Ogombo town. She said COWLSO provided the intervention in line with its founding objectives and to fulfil its pledge to the community.

