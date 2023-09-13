✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Sanwo-Olu inaugurates cabinet, thanks Lagos Assembly for ‘a thorough job’

    Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu has thanked the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for doing a thorough job in the screening of commissioners and special advisers in the state.

    Sanwo-Olu, who spoke during the inauguration of the cabinet on Wednesday said the effort of the legislature ensured that ‘best hands’ will serve the people of the state.

    The lawmakers had initially rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees submitted by the governor.

    However, after the intervention of party leaders, the governor submitted a new list of 18 nominees. Two of the 18 nominees were rejected.

    Sanwo-Olu, who praised the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers, saying their actions should not be interpreted as a confrontation with the executive.

    “Earlier, I alluded to the painstaking effort at selecting the members of this Executive Council. The process worked in the very way that it was designed to, a collaborative effort between the Executive and Legislature to throw up the best hands that will serve the people of Lagos State.

    “Accordingly, I want to express my utmost gratitude to the Honourable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa; and to every member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. As representatives of our people in their various constituencies, they did the job required of them by our Constitution. This Executive Council is so much better for their efforts.

    “Let me go further to say that I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the Executive and the Legislature. I reject such feelings in totality. Were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the Legislature will be needless,” he said.

    Below is the list of commissioners and their portfolios:

    Here is the list of the commissioners and their portfolios

    Lawal Pedro – Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General

    Bolaji Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

    Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

    Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment

    Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

    Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

    Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs

    Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youths and Social Development

    Dayo Alebiosu-Bush – Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure

    Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

    Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser, Agriculture

    Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner for Special Duties

    Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

    Osiyemi Oluwaseun – Commissioner for Transportation

    Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology

    Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension

    Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment

    Kayode Bolaji Roberts – Commissioner for Local Government Affairs

    Mosopefoluwa George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

    Sola Giwa – Special Adviser, Transportation

    Olajide Babatunde – Special Adviser, eGIS

    Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism

    Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser, Health

    Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure

    AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension

    Folashade Ambrose-Medem – Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment

    Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District

    Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

    Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

    Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political Education and Civic Engagement

    Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe – Commissioner for Wealth Creation

    Barakat Odunuga-Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

    Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

    Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

    Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

    Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

    Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education

