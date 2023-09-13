Sanwo-Olu inaugurates cabinet, thanks Lagos Assembly for ‘a thorough job’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu has thanked the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for doing a thorough job in the screening of commissioners and…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu has thanked the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for doing a thorough job in the screening of commissioners and special advisers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke during the inauguration of the cabinet on Wednesday said the effort of the legislature ensured that ‘best hands’ will serve the people of the state.

The lawmakers had initially rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees submitted by the governor.

However, after the intervention of party leaders, the governor submitted a new list of 18 nominees. Two of the 18 nominees were rejected.

Sanwo-Olu, who praised the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers, saying their actions should not be interpreted as a confrontation with the executive.

“Earlier, I alluded to the painstaking effort at selecting the members of this Executive Council. The process worked in the very way that it was designed to, a collaborative effort between the Executive and Legislature to throw up the best hands that will serve the people of Lagos State.

“Accordingly, I want to express my utmost gratitude to the Honourable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa; and to every member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. As representatives of our people in their various constituencies, they did the job required of them by our Constitution. This Executive Council is so much better for their efforts.

“Let me go further to say that I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the Executive and the Legislature. I reject such feelings in totality. Were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the Legislature will be needless,” he said.

Below is the list of commissioners and their portfolios:

Lawal Pedro – Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General

Bolaji Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment

Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs

Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youths and Social Development

Dayo Alebiosu-Bush – Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure

Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser, Agriculture

Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner for Special Duties

Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

Osiyemi Oluwaseun – Commissioner for Transportation

Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension

Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment

Kayode Bolaji Roberts – Commissioner for Local Government Affairs

Mosopefoluwa George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

Sola Giwa – Special Adviser, Transportation

Olajide Babatunde – Special Adviser, eGIS

Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser, Health

Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure

AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension

Folashade Ambrose-Medem – Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment

Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District

Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political Education and Civic Engagement

Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe – Commissioner for Wealth Creation

Barakat Odunuga-Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education

