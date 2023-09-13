Sanwo-Olu inaugurates cabinet, thanks Lagos Assembly for ‘a thorough job’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu has thanked the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for doing a thorough job in the screening of commissioners and special advisers in the state.
Sanwo-Olu, who spoke during the inauguration of the cabinet on Wednesday said the effort of the legislature ensured that ‘best hands’ will serve the people of the state.
The lawmakers had initially rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees submitted by the governor.
However, after the intervention of party leaders, the governor submitted a new list of 18 nominees. Two of the 18 nominees were rejected.
Sanwo-Olu, who praised the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers, saying their actions should not be interpreted as a confrontation with the executive.
“Earlier, I alluded to the painstaking effort at selecting the members of this Executive Council. The process worked in the very way that it was designed to, a collaborative effort between the Executive and Legislature to throw up the best hands that will serve the people of Lagos State.
“Accordingly, I want to express my utmost gratitude to the Honourable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa; and to every member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. As representatives of our people in their various constituencies, they did the job required of them by our Constitution. This Executive Council is so much better for their efforts.
“Let me go further to say that I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the Executive and the Legislature. I reject such feelings in totality. Were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the Legislature will be needless,” he said.
Below is the list of commissioners and their portfolios:
Lawal Pedro – Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General
Bolaji Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health
Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment
Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing
Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy
Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs
Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youths and Social Development
Dayo Alebiosu-Bush – Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure
Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture
Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser, Agriculture
Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner for Special Duties
Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism
Osiyemi Oluwaseun – Commissioner for Transportation
Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology
Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension
Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment
Kayode Bolaji Roberts – Commissioner for Local Government Affairs
Mosopefoluwa George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
Sola Giwa – Special Adviser, Transportation
Olajide Babatunde – Special Adviser, eGIS
Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism
Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser, Health
Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure
AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension
Folashade Ambrose-Medem – Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment
Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District
Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment
Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political Education and Civic Engagement
Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe – Commissioner for Wealth Creation
Barakat Odunuga-Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing
Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning
Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance
Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
