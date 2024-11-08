Sanwo-Olu frees 55 inmates 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 55 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state.

This followed the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

A statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, said the order was for the immediate release of 40 inmates while others were to be released after serving additional terms of three to six months.

Pedro explained that the approval for the release of the inmates was an exercise of the Governor’s powers under Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

He added that the gesture was also in line with the commitment of the governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos as part of the Justice Sector Reforms in the state.

According to him, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications brought before it in line with the applicable guidelines with information provided by the authority of the correctional facilities, the nature of offence the inmate was convicted for, period of incarceration, age, health condition and the behavioural conduct of the inmate.

“The order is to be complied with after completion of the release administrative process by the correctional facilities,” the commissioner stated.