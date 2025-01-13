Sanwo-Olu asks LASIEC to conduct credible elections

Ondo begins distribution of materials

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Justice Bola Okikiolu Ighile (rtd) as the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) with the charge to conduct credible council polls in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the State House of Assembly recently confirmed the appointment of Igbile and other members of the commission to conduct the next LG poll in the state.

At the swearing-in ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described their appointment as a testament to their “integrity, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance.”

The governor said the chairman and members of the commission are expected to bring their professional knowledge, expertise and wealth of experience to bear on the administration’s commitment to upholding the integrity and credibility of the electoral process in the state.

He said, “The people and government of Lagos State trust in your ability to uphold the sanctity of our electoral system, and I am confident you will discharge your duties with utmost dedication and professionalism.

“LASIEC stands as a pillar of our democratic framework, entrusted with the noble duty of organising free, fair and credible local government elections. This is not just an administrative task; it’s a sacred responsibility that shapes the future of our communities.

“I recall vividly the excitement and hope in the air during our last local government elections, a testament to the power of democratic participation. This is the spirit we must nurture.”

He urged the commission to prioritise transparency, fairness, and impartiality. “The credibility of any electoral process is the cornerstone of its acceptance. Your actions must reflect the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” the governor said.

Ondo begins distribution of materials

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has commenced the distribution of non-sensitive materials to the 18 local government areas of the state ahead of this Saturday’s local government election.

Daily Trust reported that ODIEC had scheduled January 18, 2025, for the LG election in the state with no fewer than 10 political parties fielding candidates.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) among others have fielded candidates for the election.

Chairman of ODIEC, Joseph Aremo, who disclosed this yesterday, in a statement in Akure, said the non-sensitive materials distrusted to the LGAs included ballot boxes among others, adding that the ad hoc staff who would be working on the election day have also been trained.