Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote bid Akintola Williams farewell

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, joined his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among other eminent Nigerians, for the funeral service of the first indigenous chartered accountant in Nigeria and elder statesman, Chief Akintola Williams.

The funeral service held at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Onikan by the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos, was also attended by former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; founder of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), captains of industry, bank executives, bishops, priests, family, friends and associates of the deceased both home and abroad.

Speaking at the funeral service, Governor Sanwo-Olu, described the late Williams as an outstanding Nigerian and big Lagosian.

Also speaking, Governor Abiodun said the footprint of the late Akintola Williams will remain in the sand of time for many years because of what he stood for during his lifetime.

In his sermon, the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Makinde, urged family, friends and associates to immortalise the deceased by supporting the Akintola Williams Centenary Building Project of the Church.

