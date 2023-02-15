Sanusi visits Kano 3 years after dethronement

For the first time since his dethronement as emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II visited the state. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him three years ago.…

For the first time since his dethronement as emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II visited the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him three years ago.

Sanusi reportedly visited Kano to greet his mother on his way to Dutse, Jigawa State capital, where he is expected to pay a condolence visit to the emirate over the recent death of its Emir, Late Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi.

He is also expected to congratulate the new emir, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi.

While in Kano, Sanusi II, who is also the leader of Tijjaniyyah sect in Nigeriam visited his mother’s residence located along the Ibrahim Dabo Road in Kano metropolis.

He was welcomed many well wishers at the mother’s residence.

The 14th Fulani emir of Kano was banished to Loko and Awe in Nasarawa state after the dethronement.

The action was however declared as illegal and unconstitutional by the Federal High Court in Abuja, after which he was allowed to freely travel to all places of his choice.

Below are photos of his visit: