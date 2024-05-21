✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Sanusi, Moghalu, Kpakor lead discussion at Rivers investment summit

The 14th Emir of Kano and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, former deputy governor of Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu and…

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
    By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt 

The 14th Emir of Kano and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, former deputy governor of Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu and Professor Magnus Kpakor will lead discussion on the Rivers State Investment Summit slated to be held on 22nd and 23rd May, 2024.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Barrister Joseph Johnson, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday on the line-up of activities for the event said Kingsley Moghalu will chair the day-one of the events with Professor Magnus Kpakor as co-chairman.

Barrister Johnson said Alhaji Lamido Sanusi will chair the day-two of the events which he said will have thematic areas that will be segmented into six layers of panel discussions.

Johnson said the summit which is segmented into four panels such as inclusive education technology for youth empowerment, manufacturing and industrialisation, the ease of doing business and infrastructural development and renewable energy divided into six layers are geared towards making Rivers State an investment destination.

He said, “The Rivers State Investment Summit will be starting in 2 days’ time. The two-day summit will start on the 22nd and end on the 23rd of May, 2024. Day one will have Professor Kingsley Moghalu, co-chaired by Professor Magnus Kpakor; these are people that have track records of financial matters.

 “Day two will have the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido, who will chair that day’s event. And we will have thematic areas which will be segmented into six layers. Panel one will deal on inclusive education technology and the topics will be on empowering the future and leveraging education and technology for youth and women empowerment.

“Several speakers will be delivering papers on that day. The second panel will be manufacturing and industrialisation and the topic will be attracting investment in manufacturing strategies in collaboration and partnership. We have outlined a number of speakers that will take charge of that second session.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories