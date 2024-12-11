Sanusi breaks silence on sealing of Emir’s palace

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says the Kano Emirate is still oblivious of the reasons behind the blockade of the palace last week by security operatives.

Daily Trust reported that police and DSS operatives had blocked the entrance to the Gidan Rumfa Palace, restraining free movement in and out.

Though police and other security agencies did not give reasons for the action, sources said the development had to do with the appointment of the new District Head of Bichi, Munir Sanusi, who was billed to be accompanied for an official installment by the Emir.

Others say the blockade was in connection with a planned chat with some economists on the controversial tax reform bills.

Kano State Government had since frowned at the development, accusing the Federal Government of being responsible for the action of the security outfits.

The Emir on Wednesday, while receiving a delegation from Bichi who came to thank him for the appointment and register their allegiance, said there was yet to be clear communication as to why the palace was sealed.

“This thing that happened is only a distraction, we still don’t know why it happened and those involved have not said the reason why they did it. However, this will not stop anything.

“I assure you that another day will be fixed and your District Head will surely be brought to you and everything will take place peacefully.”

He however called on the people of Bichi to be calm and continue to remain peaceful as they are known to be.

“Go and inform the public to continue to remain peaceful and prayerful. Whatever the situation, peace and prayer will surely take us to the end of the tunnel.

“Whenever you see a person trying to breach the peace being enjoyed by the public, you don’t become part of it,” he said.

He further explained that Bichi has been a second home to him while growing up and a place where he usually spent most of his long vacation.

“I know nowhere more than Bichi, maybe some of you might be aware of this if they have had the opportunity to deal or relate with my late uncle, Wambai Abubakar. While growing up, whenever there was a long vacation every year, I visit Azare, where I spend a month, then Bichi where I spend twenty days and Dawakin Tofa where I spend ten days. This was how I spent my long vacation throughout the time I was in school.

“It is obvious that any town you visit to spend twenty days every year is indeed another home. I know the people of Bichi and I know they are peace loving people. They are also a land of educated persons with good religious ideology.

“More so, with the way the people of Bichi revere the Khalif and Wambai Abubakar, there is no way a son of the Kalifa will be taken to them as the Wambai and they will turn their backs on him,” the emir said.

The leaders of the Bichi People who were at the palace were led by the Local Government Chairman, Hamza Sule Maifata, Chief Imam of the Local Government, Mallam Lawan Abubakar and the Chairman Elders Forum, Mallam Isyaka Bichi.