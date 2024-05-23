✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Sanusi: What I told Fubara this morning

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, on Thursday, shared what he discussed with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. While speaking at…

img 20240523 wa0001
img 20240523 wa0001

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, on Thursday, shared what he discussed with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

While speaking at the ongoing Rivers Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt, Sanusi, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said he told the governor that a lot of young people with first-class degrees are unemployed because they have not been equipped with the right skills.

He said: “The key to economic development is human capital. Investing in people is paramount. Rivers State needs robust education and skills training programmes that essentially aim to prepare youths to be the future for us.

“I was speaking to the governor today, telling him that I’m sure he, as I do, and all of us, have hundreds of CVs of young people who have first class degrees. Unfortunately, they cannot do anything to get a formal job because they have not been equipped with the right skills for this economy.”

He commended the Fubara administration for seeking to chart a new path for growth and prosperity.

He said as an oil-rich state, the natural resource was not enough to turn the fortunes of Rivers around but such feat could be achieved through purposeful leadership.

The summit is Sanusi’s first public appearance since the news of the move to reinstate to the throne broke.

Daily Trust had reported how the Kano Assembly repealed the law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone  Sanusi in 2020.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories