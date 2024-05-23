Sanusi: What I told Fubara this morning

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, on Thursday, shared what he discussed with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. While speaking at…

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, on Thursday, shared what he discussed with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

While speaking at the ongoing Rivers Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt, Sanusi, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said he told the governor that a lot of young people with first-class degrees are unemployed because they have not been equipped with the right skills.

He said: “The key to economic development is human capital. Investing in people is paramount. Rivers State needs robust education and skills training programmes that essentially aim to prepare youths to be the future for us.

“I was speaking to the governor today, telling him that I’m sure he, as I do, and all of us, have hundreds of CVs of young people who have first class degrees. Unfortunately, they cannot do anything to get a formal job because they have not been equipped with the right skills for this economy.”

He commended the Fubara administration for seeking to chart a new path for growth and prosperity.

He said as an oil-rich state, the natural resource was not enough to turn the fortunes of Rivers around but such feat could be achieved through purposeful leadership.

The summit is Sanusi’s first public appearance since the news of the move to reinstate to the throne broke.

Daily Trust had reported how the Kano Assembly repealed the law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Sanusi in 2020.