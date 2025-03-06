Samson Itodo Appointed to African Union Advisory Group on AI

The African Union (AU) has appointed Samson Itodo, Yiaga Africa’s Executive Director, to serve a four-year term on the AU Advisory Group on Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Peace, Security, and Governance in Africa.

This appointment recognizes his extensive experience and dedication to advancing democratic governance and technological innovation across the continent.

The Advisory Group was established following a resolution by the AU Peace and Security Council in June 2024 that mandates the AU Commission to establish an advisory group to study the impact of and harness the potential of AI in peace, security and governance.

SPONSOR AD

Itodo is a renowned community organizer with extensive expertise in African politics, elections, social movements and youth development. Samson has been pivotal in advancing electoral integrity and democracy in Africa.

He has also been instrumental in encouraging the inclusion of young people in politics. One of his most notable achievements is the successful #NotTooYoungToRun global campaign, which significantly lowered the minimum age for elective office in Nigeria.

He serves on the boards of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

Itodo holds graduate and postgraduate degrees in Law from the University of Jos and a Master of Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

As a policy advocate, he provides strategic policy advice to parliamentary committees, electoral commissions, political parties, civil society organizations, and academic institutions. His current research spans social movements, election law, democratic innovation and African politics.

The 9-member AU Advisory Group is tasked with supporting the AU Commission in conducting a comprehensive study on the impact and implications of AI on peace, security, stability, democracy, and development in Africa.

The Group will also propose strategies to mainstream AI in elections, peace, and governance processes, leverage AI for reconciliation and post-conflict reconstruction, and develop new approaches to address emerging challenges. Additionally, the Group will guide data protection and transparency while proposing options for a continental AI governance framework.