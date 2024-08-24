“Same old Chelsea” moan the fans

Chelsea fans were moaning last Sunday afternoon “Oh no, not again! Same old, same old Chelsea!” After spending another £150 million this summer, Chelsea are…

After spending another £150 million this summer, Chelsea are no better than they were last season and instead of buying a decent striker, they bought yet another winger. There are more wings at Stamford Bridge than a Kentucky Fried Chicken shop!

Raheem Sterling was left upset, angry and bemused after being told by Enzo Maresca that he does not feature in his plans for the season. Maresca told Raheem last week to consider his future and perhaps he should look for another club. Bringing back Joao Felix instead of Sterling has caused dismay amongst Blue’s fans. Felix spent six months failing at Chelsea last year and most critics reckon Sterling is the better player.

Playing scrappy football under the direction of their rookie coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea looked a mess against Manchester City who dominated midfield, upfront and in defence and all without the magnificent Rodri.

It was too much for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly who left early with his head in his hands.

Vice-Captain Ben Chilwell, Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Conor Gallagher were nowhere to be seen.

Cole Palmer’s style, was suited by Mauricio Pochettino and he won applause from all round the game. Being pushed out onto the left wing by Maresca left him isolated and out of touch. It was another mistake by the coach and as he is on probation until he proves himself in the Premier League he is the choice of many to be the first coach to be sacked this season. Boehly and his directors cannot allow more of their heavy spending to fail and their ability to manage a Premier League club has been criticised and Maresca’s tactics are being severely questioned.

Chelsea bought 11 new players this summer before the arrival of Felix and not one of them started against City.

Guardiola switches sides

Pep Guardiola is delighted with his two wing options in new signing Savinho and Jeremy Doku because it gives him options during a game. He spent time with the pair last week and prepared them for his plans against Chelsea. Doku regularly played on the left during his first season at Manchester City and Savinho likes playing on the right however against Chelsea the pair started on opposite wings which Chelsea was not expecting. Guardiola instructed both players to move along the wings then cut inside and provide balls to Erling Haaland. It didn’t go exactly to plan and therefore he switched the wingers back to their more natural positions.

Guardiola jumped up from his seat 12 times during the first four minutes of the Chelsea game and he kept waving at his midfielders to get the ball out wide to the wingers and that was the main plan. After Haaland’s goal, he again switched the players to the opposite wings. The plan ended when Savinho suffered an injury and spent the second half with an ice pack on his knee.

Guardiola’s next challenge is fitting Jack Grealish back into the starting line-up and either Doku or Savinho will probably make way.

*After becoming disillusioned with life in Barcelona, IlKay Gundogan is returning to the Etihad Stadium. He earns £300k a week in Spain and the Catalan club needed to reduce their wage bill in order to bring in Dani Olmo who impressed for Spain in the Euros

Spurs go for youth

Spur’s coach Ange Postecoglou has gone for youth in his build-up and fielded several teenagers against Leicester. He had explained his plans to the players before kick-off so the new boys knew they would get some game minutes.

18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United and 18-year-old Swedish star Lucas Bergvall are considered two of Europe’s brightest prospects. Many fans were shocked when goalkeeper Vicario screamed and shouted at young Bergvall after he lost the ball and as a result Wilfried N’didi forced Vicario to make a desperate save.

However, coach Ange Postecoglou later explained to us that he has given Vicario permission to behave in such a way in order to train the youngsters in the team to keep them focused and alert. The Australian coach said one of the reasons he signed Vicario was because of his excellent ball-stopping qualities and he was impressed with the Italian’s temperament and leadership. He said, “As soon as I had a conversation with him, I knew he was the right bloke for us. Beyond being an outstanding goalkeeper he is an outstanding human being.” Spurs fans can expect more shouting from the goalkeeper if he thinks a player deserves it and Postecoglou has encouraged him to be a loud and important voice in the dressing room.

Villa’s Duran comes out on top

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery is hoping Jhon Duran will stay at the club and it is ironic that he came off the bench and scored against West Ham, the club he nearly joined several months ago.

The Hammers ended up signing Niclas Fullkrug instead. Unai Emery replaced a tired Ollie Watkins and Villa’s medical team say he needs to recover full fitness in order to carry on from his excellent performance in the Euros. Emery is being cautious speaking about Duran who is still not convinced he will stay at Villa.

He said, “We are always open to players being approached by other clubs with lucrative offers and he is one of those players. But we know his potential and I don’t want him to leave.”

Emi Martinez has signed a new deal which keeps him at the club until 2029.

United clever at balancing the books

The ins and outs at Manchester United this summer have not rivalled Chelsea but plenty of changes as the Reds, under new part owners INEOS, strive for the top four. Joshua Zirkzee enjoyed a debut to remember and with seven transfer days left he is one of four to arrive.

United decided to spend and have almost matched Chelsea with Zirkzee (£36.5m), Leny Yoro (£59m), Noussair Mazraoui (£17.1m) and Matthijs de Ligt moving in. INEOS are business people and balancing the books is a speciality and so far they have recouped £ 58 million by selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alvaro Fernandez, Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambala and Donny van der Beek. Another £18 million will be banked from Facundo Pellistri joining Greek club Panathinaikos. High wages have also been saved by moving on Raphael Verane to Italian Serie A club Como and Anthony Martial who has yet to find a new club.

United want to make one more big sale and favourites to leave are Jadon Sancho or Scott McTominay or possibly both players. Combined they would bring in an extra £35million. Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri who is of interest to Burnley and Antony are available for sale.

With money to invest, Manuel Ugarte is the type of player Erik Ten Hag is looking for. At 23 years of age he is a lively, aggressive midfielder who can tackle and hold the ball. Casemiro has done well in that position but he is likely to feel the pressure of fast-flowing football and slowed down considerably at the end of last season. PSG want £50million for Ugarte but United have only put £35million on the table so far which has been rejected.

City to double Rodri’s wages

If you own the best midfielder in the world it is wise to offer him wages which reflect his quality, importance and respect. Manchester City have done just that and Rodri will see his salary double to match the club’s top earners Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. Rodri can earn a basic £375k a week which is fair for the Spanish midfielder who was voted Player of the Tournament in the Euros and is of special interest to Real Madrid if they could afford him. 28-year-old Rodri has three years left on his contract.

Erling Haaland is also in line for a wage increase but De Bruyne will have to take a pay cut if, at 33 years of age, he is to stay at the Etihad.