✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Sales rep charged with fleeing with N4m goods

A 43-year-old sales representative, Daniel Gift Oluwabunmi, has been arraigned in a magistrates’ court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, over allegedly running away with N4…

court
court
    By Eugene Agha, Lagos

A 43-year-old sales representative, Daniel Gift Oluwabunmi, has been arraigned in a magistrates’ court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, over allegedly running away with N4 million worth of goods belonging to his employer.

Earlier, the police told the court that the defendant connived with some persons (at large) to criminally divert goods worth N4m belonging to a Lagos-based company with office on Nob-Oluwa Street, Ogba area of Lagos.

The prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, said the suspect collected the goods as the company’s sales representative to sell and remit the money into the company’s account but decided to bolt away with it.

The Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to September 26, 2024.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories