Sales rep charged with fleeing with N4m goods

A 43-year-old sales representative, Daniel Gift Oluwabunmi, has been arraigned in a magistrates’ court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, over allegedly running away with N4 million worth of goods belonging to his employer.

Earlier, the police told the court that the defendant connived with some persons (at large) to criminally divert goods worth N4m belonging to a Lagos-based company with office on Nob-Oluwa Street, Ogba area of Lagos.

The prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, said the suspect collected the goods as the company’s sales representative to sell and remit the money into the company’s account but decided to bolt away with it.

The Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to September 26, 2024.