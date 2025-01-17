Sales boy, 21, in court over theft of employer’s N152m

A sales boy, 21, Henry John, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N153 million belonging to his employer.

John, who resides at Ogunnusi Road, Ogba, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the change.

The prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 8, at Update Boutique, Ogba, Lagos.

Eruada said the defendant and others still at large stole the N152 million belonging to the complainant, Mr James Obi.

He said the defendant transferred the money to his personal account.

Eruada said the offences contravene sections 285(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 285(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Ogunjobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunjobi ordered that one of the sureties must provide evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case to Jan. 23. (NAN)