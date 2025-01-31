SALE OF 3000 CONTAINERS:  SIFAX group vows to uncover identity of impostors

The management of SIFAX group has vowed to help security operatives uncover the identities of an alleged impostor who was seen in a viral video claiming that one of its terminals is involved in illegal sale of containers.

Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, in a statement revealed that the individual featured in the video, who identified himself as Oloja Oluwasegun, was seen wearing a SIFAX-branded reflective jacket.

Akande explained that after a thorough internal investigation, SIFAX Group, can confirm that the individual has never been employed by SIFAX Group or any of its subsidiaries and that the misuse of the company’s branded attire is both misleading and concerning.

SPONSOR AD

The statement in part reads thus: “No Truth to Viral Claims: SIFAX Group Clarifies Container Sale Rumours.

“We wish to categorically state the following:1) False Representation of SIFAX Group’s Employee: The individual featured in the video, who identified himself as Oloja Oluwasegun, was seen wearing a SIFAX-branded reflective jacket.

“After a thorough internal investigation, we can confirm that this individual has never been employed by SIFAX Group or any of its subsidiaries. The misuse of our branded attire is both misleading and concerning.

“Unauthorized Sale of Containers: SIFAX Group operates in full compliance with industry regulations and standards, and at no time have we authorized the sale of containers, whether empty or overtime, as alleged in the video.

“The claims made in the footage are baseless and do not reflect our organization’s policies or practices.

“Call for Responsible Information Sharing: We urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could mislead the public.

“SIFAX Group is currently working closely with law enforcement and other relevant agencies to uncover the source of this misinformation and bring those involved to justice.

“We appreciate the trust our clients, partners, and the general public have reposed in SIFAX Group, and we stay true to our unwavering commitment to professionalism and service delivery.”