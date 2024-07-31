Salary earners Among Worst Evaders of Zakat – Cleric

Civil servants and other salaries earners in Nigeria have been described as the worst among evaders of Zakat payment in Nigeria. The situation has been…

Civil servants and other salaries earners in Nigeria have been described as the worst among evaders of Zakat payment in Nigeria.

The situation has been identified as a serious setback to the full realisation of the essence of one of the important pillars of Islam.

Zakat is the fourth pillar of Islam legislated by Allah to regulate societal wealth by payment of 2.5 percent of the total wealth of the Muslims after certain conditions has been met.

During this year’s distribution of Zakat by the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Ilọrin, a Zakat expert, Dr Abdullahi Ishola, charged Civil Servants to do more in meeting up with this obligation.

Daily Trust reports that 94 people benefited from this year’s edition which covers medical support, accommodation, debt relief, welfare support, empowerment and educational support among others.

According to him, “Salary earners are the worst among evaders of zakat because of the erroneous belief that they are not yet zakatable.

“Yet, we have people whose salaries monthly is more than the nisub before we talk of their total financial status for the whole year. Such a person will still tell you that they are not yet eligible because they are not businessmen or rich people.

“My advice as an advocate of this concept is that salary earners should always consider their zakat status to guide against neglecting that obligation because of its dire consequences from Allah.

“This will bring more people into the zakat net and increase the quantum of funds available for distribution for the overall benefit and well-being of the society as envisaged by Islam”, he said.

Abdullahi, who advised Muslims not to wait to be called upon before fulfilling their zakat duties, underscored the impact on the beneficiaries in a time of economic hardship.

“That you are earning a salary does not evade you from payment of Zakat”, he added.

In his remarks, the Kwara State coordinator of Z&S, Engr Bashir Olalekan Ariyo, said the essence of the programme is to eradicate poverty adding that over N18 million was expended on the project this year.

“People are really hungry and dying with medical support and the price of commodities and other goods and services has skyrocketed. We are appealing to those in authority and government to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged through their support of and payment of Zakat.

On his part, Misbauhdeen Ismail, Head Monitoring and Evaluation of Z&S, said the foundation has covered 27 states in Nigeria.

He said the beauty of Zakat has led many people in south east and south south to embrace Islam and urged Muslim to also be steadfast in Sadaqat to cater for more people.