Salary delay: FCT teachers, council workers go into commercial driving

Following the delay in the payment of February salaries for both primary school teachers and area councils’ workers across the six area councils of the FCT, some of the affected workers have resorted to commercial driving to make ends meet.

It was observed that some of the workers, especially those who reside within the area councils and have vehicles now ply the highway to pick passengers, while those with bikes also pick passengers, especially within the townships to raise money to feed their families.

A primary school teacher in Gwagwalada, Mr Ibrahim Alhassan, who spoke with our reporter, said he decided to use his bike for commercial purposes after the breaking of Ramadan fast in order to raise some money to buy foodstuffs for his family due to the delay in salary payment.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “I have two wives, and eight children, while the customer that usually give me foodstuffs on credit has stopped giving me because my debt has been much.”

Another area council worker in Abaji, Abdullahi Yakubu, who also complained over delay in the payment of February salary, said he now uses his Golf car to carry passengers from Abaji to Gwagwalada before he could raise money for his family’s needs.

He said the council chairmen, despite their failure to implement the new minimum wage, are still finding it difficult to pay salaries.

Mr Bulus Zakariya, a primary school teacher in Kuje area council, said the delay in paying the February salary had been been affecting his family upkeeps, adding that the debt he owed on foodstuffs has superseded his expected salary.

Bulus said he decided to use his motorcycle to engage in Okada business after closing from the school in order to raise money to buy foodstuffs for his family.

He said he still has balance of school fees to be paid for two of his children.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the FCT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, who spoke through telephone on Tuesday, said the joint unions’ leaders had met with the FCT minister over the delay in the payment of the February salary, and he assured that the payment would begin this week.

He said, “Actually, the joint unions’ leaders met with the minister on Monday, where the issue of the delay in the payment of the February salary was deliberated upon. And there is an assurance that the payment will commence today (yesterday) or Wednesday (today) for both the councils’ workers and the teachers.’’

The chairman of the FCTA chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Kwali chairman, Danladi Chiya, could not be reached for comment when contacted late yesterday.

Several calls put across to him were not answered.