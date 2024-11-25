✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Salah sends Liverpool 8 points clear after Saints scare

mo salah
Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build a sizeable eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Liverpool were trailing 2-1 when Salah scored twice in the second half to take his season’s tally to 10 goals in the league, two behind the league’s top scorer Erling Haaland of City.

After City lost their third straight league game on Saturday, a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool took full advantage and Arne Slot’s side now have 31 points from 12 games to City’s 23 ahead of their clash at Anfield next weekend.

