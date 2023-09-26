✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Saka joins Arsenal’s growing injury list

Bukayo Saka has joined Arsenal's growing injury list after Mikel Arteta revealed the England forward is struggling with a foot problem. Arteta limped off in…

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka has joined Arsenal’s growing injury list after Mikel Arteta revealed the England forward is struggling with a foot problem.

Arteta limped off in the closing stages of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against north London rivals Tottenham.

The 22-year-old will definitely miss Arsenal’s League Cup third round tie at Brentford on Wednesday and could also be sidelined for Saturday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.

If Saka is unable to feature this weekend, it will end his club-record run of 86 consecutive Premier League appearances.

Asked if he could miss the Bournemouth game, Arteta added: “It’s a possibility, yes.”

 

