Saintfiet earns praise from Philippines FA president

A frontrunner for the vacant position of Super Eagles Technical Adviser job, the Belgian Tom Sainfiet, has been praised by the president of the Philippines Football Federation, John Gutierrez, for making an immediate impact on the country’s football.

It will be recalled that the vastly experienced Belgian was appointed coach of the Philippines in March 2024 after he resigned as the coach of Gambia in January after the 2023 AFCON group stage exit.

Although he is yet to pick a win as the country’s new coach in the four World Cup qualifiers against better-ranked Nations, a source close to the coach who has managed many national teams like Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Malawi, Togo, Malta Amongst others, has said the gaffer in a few months has done enough to attract accolades from the Philippine FA president.

Speaking to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, the reputable football agent who believes Saintfiet is the right man to replace George Finidi as Super Eagles coach said reports making the rounds that the Belgian is a serial failure are totally misleading. He said “Saintfiet’s mandate is to build a strong young new Philippines national team and not a mandate to win immediately, but if winning comes early, fine. He hates to lose and has done well in all the African countries he has coached and the records are there see.” “He has received praises from the fans, and even the Football Federation president has praised him for the great job he has done so far.

“In fact, many in the country say their match against Vietnam in which they lost 3-2 in Hanoi was their best match in 10 years and encouraged him to continue the rebuilding as they are headed towards the right direction under Saintfiet.”

The football agent, therefore, called on the NFF leadership to disregard the ‘concocted statistics’ being circulated by promoters of coaches who are contending for the Super Eagles job with Saintfiet.