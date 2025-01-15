SAHCO dismisses official for extorting money from passenger

The staff allegedly in connivance with some unidentified airport workers extorted the sum of N100,000 from a South Africa-bound traveller in December last year.

Recall that one Oyewale Oyesiji, an Osun State-based automobile engineer, a first time traveller, had last December, claimed he was extorted by some workers at the Lagos airport on his way to South Africa.

Daily Trust learnt that the staff was dismissed after the ground handling company set up an investigative panel which found him guilty.

The investigative panel was said to have found him guilty of the allegation despite his spirited efforts to debunk the allegations of extortion and harassment.

SAHCO was also said to be planning to meet with the extorted passenger to update him on the development, but declared that SAHCO would not tolerate any unprofessional behaviour or conduct from any of its staff, irrespective of position.

“The management, in accordance with the Nigeria labour laws implemented the report of the investigative panel by dismissing the culprit immediately. As an internationally certified handling company with major foreign and indigenous carriers as our clients, we abhor such acts of indiscipline and that explains why the management did not hesitate to take that decision to dismiss the staff,” an official who spoke in confidence said.

Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Vanessa Uansohia, who declined to comment extensively on the issue stated that the company frowned at any act of corruption among its staff.

She said: “We condemn any act of extortion, harassment, unethical behaviour or misconduct among our staff or operations. The reported incident is contrary to our values and code of conduct that governs all our staff.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of corruption or misconduct and this case is being thoroughly investigated.”