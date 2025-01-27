SAHCO achieves 37-minute turnaround on B777 cargo plane

Ground handling firm, the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has set an industry record for the turnaround time for a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft.

The handling company at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos spent only 37 minutes to turn around a B777 aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, thereby beating the industry standards of 90 minutes for such an exercise.

Tasks carried out within the period, included the offloading of 37 pallets, loading of cargo into the airplane and other necessary tasks.

SAHCO recently acquired and deployed some state-of-the-art equipment to beef up its operations.

Some of its equipment include Ground Power Units (GPUs), belt loaders, pushback tractors, air start unit, baggage carts, baggage tractors, trollies, air conditioning units, aircraft towbars, lavatory service trucks, passenger stairs, container loaders, lavatory trucks, luggage tugs and tugs and tractors, among others.

“Having a turnaround time of 37 minutes for a B777 aircraft is not new. We have over the years increased our efficiency and performance, while our management has in the past few years has continued to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for our operations.

“Also, note that this 37mins turnaround for B777 aircraft for Ethiopian Airlines was done in a safe, speedy and efficient manner. Our staff are certified and well-trained for the job they do,” an official said.

It would be recalled that SAHCO was in August awarded the prestigious British Airways’ Safety and Punctuality Award’ for its exceptional professionalism and seamless ground handling services provided to the British carrier for three consecutive quarters across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.