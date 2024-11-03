Sahara Group Foundation to support entrepreneurs with $100m, others

The Sahara Group Foundation, the social impact vehicle of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has flagged off its Making A Difference Around Africa (MADAA) project aimed at supporting innovations of African entrepreneurs.

Beneficiaries would have access to a robust suite of resources, including financial and investment support worth 100 million USD and mentorship from seasoned industry experts.

Speaking at the unveiling of MADAA at the weekend, Head of Programmes at Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the initiative promises sustainable economic opportunities to its target demography, which are budding entrepreneurs with remarkable business ideas.

She said, “MADAA is a strategic platform developed by Sahara Group Foundation to identify entrepreneurs and social innovators who are on the cusp of greatness and provides the much-needed impetus to scale their novel ideas, as well as their small businesses, to great heights.”

Menakaya explained that the launch of the MADAA initiative underscores Sahara Group Foundation’s unwavering commitment to “building sustainable communities through Extrapreneurship,” and represents the first project amongst an array of curated social interventions designed to promote sustainable development in Africa “by growing and scaling the base of entrepreneurs who have exceptional ideas that can transform the continent’s economic fortunes.”

Application to MADAA is now live till the end of November with beneficiaries expected to ultimately leverage the platform to assume leadership and influential roles in their various business niches.

The foundation explained that shortlisting of candidates begins in December ahead of the final selection of beneficiaries to feature on the actual programme which starts in Q1 of 2025.

The chairman of Sahara Group Foundation, Major General Emeka Onwuamaegbu (Rtd), who joined the unveiling virtually, said the foundation is poised to identify exceptional talents in Nigeria and Africa.