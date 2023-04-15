Sahara Foundation commits to promote energy access, sustainable environments

Sahara Group Foundation – a social sustainability vehicle for energy and infrastructure conglomerate of Sahara Group, has reinforced its commitment to promoting access to energy…

Sahara Group Foundation – a social sustainability vehicle for energy and infrastructure conglomerate of Sahara Group, has reinforced its commitment to promoting access to energy and sustainable environments.

This was disclosed at the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity in Lagos.

The event also served as a formal introduction of the Sahara Group Foundation’s new director, Ejiro Gray, who in December 2022 assumed the role of Director, Sahara Group Foundation; in addition to her role as the Director of Sustainability and Governance.

Gray said the Foundation, which has positively impacted over two million beneficiaries since inception, has streamlined its activities to foster greater impact and more sustainable outcomes.

“Sahara Group Foundation epitomizes everything Sahara Group stands for, serving and making a difference responsibly. We are looking to scale our impact and reach to benefit more individuals, communities, social innovators and small businesses. This brand identity refresh is a perfect springboard for giving wings to our corporate and shared aspirations across our locations,” she said.

Executive Director, Sahara Group, Ade Odunsi, also a Trustee of the Foundation and Executive Director, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, expressed delight at the transformation of the Foundation since it was established.

According to the Head, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, the new logo represents the commitment of Sahara to building sustainable societies.