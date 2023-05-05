Safe school initiative: Norway pledges support, mentorship to Nigeria

Save the Children, Norway, has pledged to provide capacity building and mentorship programmes to aid Nigeria’s Safe School Initiative. The group’s Senior Adviser, Mrs Samar…

Save the Children, Norway, has pledged to provide capacity building and mentorship programmes to aid Nigeria’s Safe School Initiative.

The group’s Senior Adviser, Mrs Samar Albarghouthi, made the pledge on Thursday during a visit to the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Center at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters in Abuja.

Albarghouthi applauded the giant strides achieved by the center and all stakeholders within its short time of existence.

“The establishment here is one of the best in the world which should be replicated locally and globally,” she said.

The NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi had sought for collaborations and support to ensure that children get access to education in a secure environment.

Audi, who was represented by Deputy Commandant General, Administration, Zakari Ningi, said that it was important to ensure the security of schools and students at all times.

“No meaningful development can take place where there is insecurity, hence the need for the establishment of the center.

“All the major stakeholders in the safe school programme in Nigeria are working together to represent their respective stakes and ensure the safety of students and teachers,” he said.

Earlier, Commander of the center, Dr Tersoo Shaapera, said their key objective was to promote proactive intelligence to prevent attacks on schools. (NAN)