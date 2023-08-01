Sadio Mane joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, according to BBC. Mane, who moved from Bayern Munich,…

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, according to BBC.

Mane, who moved from Bayern Munich, will earn £650,000 a week.

He has signed a contract until 2027, which means he stands to earn around £136m in total if he sees out the deal.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern CEO, said the 31-year-old had not had an “easy year” since moving from Anfield.

He said: “Mane was injured shortly before the World Cup and missed out on participation with Senegal, whom he had previously led to their first triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations.”

The forward joined the German champions only last summer on a three-year deal following a £35m move from Liverpool, but he fell out of favour after punching team-mate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat by Manchester City in April.

Mane was dropped from the squad and fined as Bayern won an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title. The winger scored 12 goals in 38 appearances.

He traveled on Bayern’s pre-season tour of Asia but was left out of Saturday’s friendly with Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo.

He left Anfield having made 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals in all competitions, after signing from Southampton in 2016.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...