Sacking of civil servants insensitive, PDP knocks Benue Gov

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has condemned the sacking of some categories of civil servants by the new administration.

Our correspondent reports that Governor Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday morning directed the sacking of recently employed state workers.

Reacting to the development during a press conference at the PDP’s State Secretariat in Makurdi on Wednesday, the acting chairman, Isaac Mffo, described the directive as unlawful, insensitive and callous.

Mffo condemned the directive issued by the state governor to the effect that some categories of the Benue State Civil Service had been sacked from their jobs.

He said, “The directive by Governor Alia which was conveyed to the public via a statement through his Chief Press Secretary this morning (Wednesday) quashed all appointments, promotions and postings made in the state civil service from May, 2022 to the time of his assuming office.

“But of particular concern to us as the leading opposition in the state is the directive that ‘All recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.’”

The PDP chairman further said that the affected civil servants were given lawful appointments into the state civil service having fulfilled all statutory requirements and until the governor’s directive were entitled to all the rights, privileges and protections guaranteed them under the labour laws of the state.

“The insensitivity in the Benue State Governor’s action becomes more glaring when viewed against the backdrop of the untold hardship which Nigerians were subjected to under the recently expired Buhari regime in the forms of catastrophic economic mismanagement and such insecurity as directly threatened the country’s sovereignty,” Mffo added.

