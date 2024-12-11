Sabalenka voted WTA Player of the Year

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year after securing four titles in 2024.

The Belarusian retained the Australian Open in January before winning the US Open in September – her third Grand Slam singles triumph.

The 26-year-old also secured victories at the Cincinnati Open in August and the Wuhan Open in October, becoming the first woman to win the event three times.

SPONSOR AD

In October she became world number one, ending Iga Swiatek’s 11-month stay at the summit.

It is the first time Sabalenka has been named Player of the Year, with Swiatek triumphing in 2022 and 2023.