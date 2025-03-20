S/Eagles unfazed, focused on must-win clash against Rwanda – Ekong

Super Eagles captain, William Ekong, has stressed that the team is unfazed by talks surrounding their past records against Rwanda on Rwandan soil. Instead, their sole focus remains on securing all three points in Friday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium.

“Actually, we read about that in some places but we are not bothered. I was part of the last game in Kigali which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time. Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority.”

The three-time African champions are still in search of their first victory on Rwandan soil, with their struggles dating back two decades. In a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw at the Amahoro Stadium.

Five years later, a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo ended in a goalless stalemate. More recently, in September last year, the Super Eagles were once again frustrated in a 0-0 draw at the Amahoro during a 2025 AFCON qualifying match.

As preparations intensify for Friday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, all 23 invited players reported to the team’s Radisson Blu camp on Tuesday night. This ensures a full squad for Wednesday’s second training session and Thursday’s official practice at the Amahoro Stadium.

Leading the attack is Victor Osimhen, who arrived early in camp fresh off a hat-trick that made him the new top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig with 20 goals. The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner now boasts 23 goals in 47 appearances for Nigeria. Also in the squad are reigning Africa Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, and newcomer Tolu Arokodare—all ready to challenge the Amavubi defence.

Friday’s match marks the first test for new head coach Éric Sékou Chelle as he takes charge of the Super Eagles. With Nigeria winless in their last four qualifiers, they must secure a victory to revive their hopes of clinching the sole automatic qualification spot from Group C.

Nigeria has never missed back-to-back World Cup finals since making their debut in 1994, securing qualification in 2010 after narrowly missing out four years earlier. However, the Super Eagles, winless in their last three meetings with Rwanda, and coming off a 2-1 home defeat in an AFCON qualifier in November 2024, must claim their first-ever victory on Rwandan soil to strengthen their hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The group remains wide open, with Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin all tied on seven points, while Nigeria sits in a precarious fifth place with just three points. A win in Kigali is crucial before their home clash against Zimbabwe.