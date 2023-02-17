S.D stable dominates premier horse racing in Kano

A week-long Premier Horse Racing 2022-2023 season tournament has ended in Kano with seven trophies decided on the last day. S.D. Stable from Niger State,…

A week-long Premier Horse Racing 2022-2023 season tournament has ended in Kano with seven trophies decided on the last day.

S.D. Stable from Niger State, owned by Mustapha Abubakar Bida, the Sarkin Dawakin Nupe, won 3 trophies, leaving the remaining four trophies to the participating six other States and the Niger Republic.

The Prestigious trophy of the day, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Cup, went to Horse Al-Makthoum from Niger State.

S.D Stable horse, Al-Makthoum, outran eleven others in the two thousand metres race to win the trophy.

The winner went home with a cash prize of N4.5 million.

S.D Stable also came second in the same event with prize money of N2.5 million.

In the 2000 metres race, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Governor’s Cup, Dan Hussaini of S.D Stable emerged first, dusting 12 other jockeys and went home with N3.1 Million prize money.

The President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum Cup, was also won by horse Dan Donai of S.D Stable, with a cash prize of N2.2 million.

Six Northern States (Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina) and the Niger Republic took part in the tournament.

Kano State’s Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who represented Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting horse racing in Nigeria.

He said it is high time the organisers looked beyond staging the event only in the Northern part of the country as talented jockeys abound in the southern part of the country too.

Gawuna thanked the President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, for believing in the game and sustaining the bilateral relationship between his country and Nigeria.

Coordinator, Nigeria Horse Racing Federation, the Sarkin Dawakin Nupe, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar Bida, who is also the organiser of the tournament, commended the Kano State government for their support.

He said with the introduction of the new anti-doping system, the game of horse racing in Nigeria can now be competing without both jockeys and their horses racing under the influence of drugs.