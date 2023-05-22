S/Court rules on suit seeking Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification Friday

The Supreme Court has slated May 26 for judgment in a suit seeking the disqualification of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-election, Kashim…

The Supreme Court has slated May 26 for judgment in a suit seeking the disqualification of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-election, Kashim Shettima.

The apex court panel on Monday fixed the date after listening to lawyers in the matter.

The suit, brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through its counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), alleged that Shettima had double nominations as senatorial candidate and later presidential running mate.

The party wants the apex court to upturn the verdict of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeal on the grounds of locus standi and awarded the sum of N5 million costs.

The PDP wants the apex court to hear the matter on its merit and determine the grounds set out for the suit.

The PDP, in the suit filed on July 28, 2022, claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1) (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has earlier dismissed the suit for lack of locus standi.