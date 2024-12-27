S/Arabia, UAE, Qatar condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli minister

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, which is considered provocative and an incitement against Muslims, as well as an act of extremism.

Ben-Gvir led settlers in a storming of Al-Aqsa under heavy protection from the Israeli police, marking the start of the so-called Hebrew “Feast of Lights” (Hanukkah).

Israeli occupation authorities deployed a special unit within the mosque courtyards to secure the incursion and barred Palestinian worshippers from entering during Ben-Gvir’s presence.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said these systematic practices in Al-Aqsa Mosque constitute a blatant violation and provocation of the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

Also, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region, affirming its categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy threatening further escalation.

The State of Qatar warned against the continued escalation policy adopted by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories, and its impact on expanding the circle of violence in the region and undermining efforts to achieve a two-state solution and comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said: “The storming is a blatant provocation aimed at inflaming emotions and igniting the situation. The entry of the extremist minister under the protection of the occupation police reveals the nature of the Zionist government and its extremist agenda that is hostile to peaceful coexistence.”