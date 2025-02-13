Rybakina ‘disappointed’ with ex-coach Vukov’s ban

World number seven Elena Rybakina said she is “disappointed” at the WTA’s decision to uphold the ban against her former coach Stefano Vukov following an independent investigation into his behaviour towards the player.

It was announced in January that the Croat had been provisionally suspended after allegedly breaching the WTA’s Code of Conduct.

The 37-year-old helped Rybakina to win Wimbledon in 2022 but their five-year partnership ended days before the 2024 US Open in August.

Rybakina worked briefly with Novak Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic on a trial basis, but he left her team after a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.