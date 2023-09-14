‘RwandAir will connect Nigerians to the world’

Operators of RwandAir have stated that its presence in the Nigerian aviation market is to enable connectivity to African countries and other countries across the…

Operators of RwandAir have stated that its presence in the Nigerian aviation market is to enable connectivity to African countries and other countries across the world.

Speaking during the 2023 Aviation Africa yesterday in Abuja, its Country Manager in Nigeria, Dennis Rwiliriza said the high number of travelers in the country led to the increase of its frequencies, which it is working to make a daily flight from Lagos to Kigali.

Rwiliriza stated that the unique product it offers to its customers influenced the decision to grow its to destinations and places that are strategic towards creating business for Rwanda.

He said the airline has increased its international route with the recent launch of Paris in France to add to destinations it frequented like Brazil, India, Ganzhou in China, which may be relaunched as discussions are ongoing with some of its partners.

“We got most of Africa covered, Europe covered and we will continue to expand as we have an exclusive partnership with Qatar Airways, which enables us to fly into areas we don’t directly fly too.”

