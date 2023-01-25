✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Rwanda probes verbal abuse of trailblazing female ref

Rwanda’s football federation has launched an investigation after fans hurled insults at the woman who made history as one of the first female referees chosen…

Rwanda’s football federation has launched an investigation after fans hurled insults at the woman who made history as one of the first female referees chosen for the men’s World Cup.

Offensive slurs were repeatedly chanted at Salima Mukansanga by fans from Kiyovu Football Club as she refereed their 0-0 draw against Gasogi United on Friday evening in Nyamata south of Kigali.

On Wednesday, the club vowed to name and shame those responsible.

Rwanda’s football federation condemned the abuse and announced late on Tuesday it had launched an investigation of its own.

 

