Rwanda, Cameroon shake up Military After Gabon Coup

There has been alleged panic among African leaders following the military coup that happened in Gabon on Wednesday, making Rwandan and Cameroonian leaders – Paul Kagame and Paul Biya take drastic steps in their respective military formations.

Ali Bongo, the president of Gabon, was deposed in a coup by top military officers, and the coupists named Gen Brice Oligui Nguema as the transitional leader, a development celebrated by the Gabonese.

Following the coup in which Bongo and his family, were detained, Biya, who has served as Cameroon’s president for 40 years, reshuffled his country’s defence portfolios.

Among the posts reshuffled were the delegate to the presidency in charge of defence, air force staff, navy, and the police, as announced on his X social media platform.

The 90-year-old Biya remains one of the longest-serving African leaders as he came to power in a coup d’etat in 1982, and his early rule was marred by reports of oppression and human rights abuses.

In the same vein, Rwandan President, Kagame altered Rwanda’s Defence Force (RDF) as announced on X social media platform, as he approved the retirement of 83 senior officers.

According to the RDF, Kagame also approved the promotion and appointment of some officers to replace the previous office holders.

Kagame has been in power since 2000, and in 2015, Rwanda’s constitution was changed to allow Kagame to remain president until 2034, and also known as one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents.

