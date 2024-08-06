Russian flags: Defence chief meets heads of security forces over Tinubu’s crackdown order

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, is billed to have a strategic closed-door meeting with all heads of security forces in the country…

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, is billed to have a strategic closed-door meeting with all heads of security forces in the country on Tuesday (today), Daily Trust reports.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it was learnt that the meeting was centred on how security forces would implement the crackdown order given by President Bola Tinubu.

A source at Defence Headquarters, the venue of the meeting, confided in our correspondent that heads of intelligence agencies such as DSS, NIA, DIA and the Inspector-General of Police would be in attendance.

The source added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar would also be at the meeting.

The official also said heads of Correctional Services, Immigration, Customs, NSCDC among other paramilitary organisations had been invited.

“The meeting will start any moment from now. It is a strategic meeting on implementation of the order given by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” the official said.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu had on Monday cancelled Federal Executive Council meeting and summoned all the Service Chiefs in order to ensure the ongoing harship protest did not escalate with the spread of Russian flags.

More Russian flags had resurfaced on the streets of major Nigerian cities including Kano, Kaduna, among others ad #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest entered its 5th day on Monday.

Protesters, carrying Russian flags, were seen marching the streets and chanting different slogans.

Russia, an Eastern power which is currently having a cold war with the West has been fingered in the coup d’etats in West African countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, among others.

But the military chief, after meeting with the President at Aso Rock Villa, said the President had given security agencies a directive to clamp down on those whom he said were involving in a “treasonable felony”.

In the same vein, the police disclosed that its operatives had arrested 31 individuals, including one Ahmed in connection with the spread of Russian flags.