RUSSIA: Sweden, Finland prepare residents for war

Sweden on Monday began sending some five million pamphlets to residents, urging them to prepare for the possibility of war, as neighbouring Finland launched a new preparedness website.

Both Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment to join the US-led military alliance NATO in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, Stockholm has repeatedly urged Swedes to prepare mentally and logistically for the possibility of war, citing the serious security situation in its vicinity.

The booklet “If Crisis or War Comes”, sent by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), contains information about how to prepare for emergencies such as war, natural disasters, or cyber-attacks.

Also on Monday, the government in Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, launched a website gathering information on preparedness for different crises.