Russia launches drone, missile barrage on Kyiv

Russia escalated its attacks on Kyiv early Wednesday, launching waves of drones and missiles in its first combined aerial assault on the capital in more than 70 days, authorities said.

The broadside came as Washington and Seoul echoed warnings from Ukraine that North Korean troops had begun “engaging in combat operations” alongside Russian forces on the border between the warring countries.

A security source in Kyiv meanwhile told AFP that Ukraine was behind the assassination of a high-ranking Russian naval officer in a car bombing on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine’s air force said its units had downed four missiles and 37 drones launched by Russia over eight regions of Ukraine overnight and into Wednesday morning.

“It is important that our forces have the means to defend the country from Russian terror,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in response to the attack.