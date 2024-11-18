Run all-inclusive govt, Oba of Benin tells Okpebholo

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has charged the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to operate an all-inclusive government in order to enhance the welfare of the people of the state.

Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor, in a statement on Monday, said Oba Ewuare II had no doubt that Okpebholo would bring his wealth of experience as a businessman and politician to bear in this position and fulfill his mandate to Edo people at home and in the Diaspora.

The monarch prayed to God Almighty and his Royal Ancestors to grant the governor the wherewithal to pilot the affairs of the state to heigher heights.

SPONSOR AD

The monarch prayed to God Almighty and his Royal Ancestors to grant the governor the wherewithal to pilot the affairs of the state to heigher heights.

The statement reads, “His Royal Majesty has no doubt that His Excellency’s vast wealth of experience as a businessman and politician, he (Okpebholo) will excel in this position and fulfill his mandate to Edo people at home and in diaspora.

“His Royal Majesty urges His Excellency to operate a government that is all-inclusive in order to enhance the welfare of all and sundry in the state.”