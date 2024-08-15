Rumoured Eviction: Okobaba Timber Dealers Urge Sanwo-Olu to Involve All Stakeholders

A coalition of timber dealers, including the Ifesowapo Timber Contractors Association, Ijaw Timber Contractors Association, Towing Vessels Association of Nigeria, Timber Sawyers Association of Nigeria…

A coalition of timber dealers, including the Ifesowapo Timber Contractors Association, Ijaw Timber Contractors Association, Towing Vessels Association of Nigeria, Timber Sawyers Association of Nigeria and Timber Pullers Association of Nigeria, has appealed to the Lagos State Government to ensure the proper management of timber in the waterways before taking any action regarding the rumoured eviction of the Okobaba Timber Business.

In a press statement signed by Mr. Akinte Gabriel, High Chief Cyrus Olopele, Mr. Oshodi Wasiu, Alhaji Taiwo Ahmed Quadri, and Mr. Monday Akuboh, the group said their appeal stems from concerns about the potential eviction of the Okobaba Timber Business.

The statement highlighted that the state government’s approach has neglected several key stakeholders in the industry, allowing only one association to represent the interests of the timber dealers at the expense of others.

They emphasized that any agreements should be made collectively with all stakeholders involved.

According to the statement, “The various groups in the timber industry did not authorize any association to act on their behalf. Anyone who claims to represent us does so for their own interests.”

They further criticized the government’s lack of prioritization of inclusiveness, which they believe is essential for fostering a peaceful business environment.

“The harmonious co-existence among stakeholders has characterized the timber business in this part of Lagos for nearly ninety years.”

“The Okobaba Timber Business is recognized as the largest timber market in West Africa, originating from contractors across different states, formerly known as Protectorates and Regions.

“The issue of ownership regarding the business premises was never a point of contention, as all stakeholders and their roles were respected. The success of the industry relies on inclusive harmony among all parties involved.

“Currently, the situation is quite the opposite, as the involvement of the Lagos State government has fostered a divisive and exclusionary atmosphere.

“However, the government has designated the villa for a single association, disadvantaging other stakeholders.

“It has come to the attention of the Towing Vessel Association that the government has instructed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to direct the Marine Police to halt the transport of timber primarily sourced from neighboring states. This directive has already been enforced in Epe, affecting shipments destined for the Okobaba Timber Market (Ebute Metta) without prior notice.

“As a result, many businesses are now in jeopardy. The financial impact of losing their hard-earned resources has not been taken into account.

“Timber that has been halted without prior notification is left to deteriorate, causing significant losses for the owners.

“These circumstances necessitate a call for all aggrieved stakeholders to convene a general meeting to discuss and propose lasting solutions to the ongoing crisis in the timber industry.

“We urge the government to instruct all contractors involved in dredging activities to cease operations.

“Furthermore, the government should respect the court proceedings currently underway in the Federal High Court in Lagos. We call on the state government to adopt a supportive role and acknowledge the challenges faced by all citizens.

“The government should not, under any circumstances, intimidate members of perceived adversaries, as is often seen in today’s business environment. The demands of associations in court should be given due considerate crewion.

In addition, the government and its allies must cease unwarranted arrests and the use of force to intimidate and humiliate individuals into compliance, as such actions undermine peaceful coexistence in the business environment.

“We sincerely appeal to the state government and all stakeholders to pursue a path of peace in order to maintain a healthy and constructive relationship.”