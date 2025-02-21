Rubiales found guilty of sexual assaulting Hermoso

Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting forward Jenni Hermoso but avoided a jail sentence.

Rubiales told Reuters on Thursday that he would appeal the court ruling which found him guilty of kissing Hermoso without her consent.

The Audiencia Nacional court in Spain said it had imposed an 18-month fine equating to €20 a day on Rubiales, who it found had kissed Hermoso without her consent during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The ruling also prohibits Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Hermoso or communicating with her for one year.