Rubiales found guilty of sexual assaulting Hermoso

Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting forward Jenni Hermoso but avoided a jail sentence.
Rubiales told Reuters on Thursday that he would appeal the court ruling which found him guilty of kissing Hermoso without her consent.
- Knowing the Almighty, the unknowable! (i)
- Financial Planning Skills Institute hosts 2025 Mandatory Continuity Professional workshop
The Audiencia Nacional court in Spain said it had imposed an 18-month fine equating to €20 a day on Rubiales, who it found had kissed Hermoso without her consent during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women’s World Cup in 2023.
The ruling also prohibits Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Hermoso or communicating with her for one year.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.