RTEAN unveils cashless payment app for travellers

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), in collaboration with Wema Bank and Digix Technologies, has unveiled a cashless payment application for travellers known as Karrygo Cashless Programme.

The national president of RTEAN, Dr Musa Mohammed, unveiled the application in Abuja yesterday.

Mohammed, represented by the association’s deputy national president administration, Muhammed Abubakar Bishara, said the application would eliminate fraud and improve accountability in the transportation sector.

He said the application would also provide a seamless financial transaction process for transiting Nigerians in line with the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said the application would help in checking issues of insecurity as all information about travellers’ final destinations would have been collated from the digital manifest generated in the course of processing their payments for the journey.

“It is our hope that when this programme come into full implementation, a lot more sanity would have been enthroned in the road transport sector in Nigeria.

“After this official launching, all our members across the country will be properly trained on what should be done to achieve greater results.

“This is because we need personnel and men to handle the equipment to be used. For instance, non-internet P.O.S, which will function without network, because of those in the remote areas,” he said.