RSSOSA unveils official logo for Remo Senior Secondary School’s 80th anniversary

The Remo Secondary School Old Students Association (RSSOSA) has unveiled the official logo for the school’s 80th anniversary celebration.

In a statement signed by Dr Adeolu Oyekan, General Secretary, and Niyi Ageh, Public Relations Officer, the association said the process was transparent.

“Members of RSSOSA participated in a poll conducted on the general WhatsApp platform to vote for their preferred design.

“Out of the two logos presented, one emerged as the overwhelming favorite, securing the highest number of votes. This selected logo will now serve as the official emblem of our 80th-anniversary celebrations, symbolizing the rich history, achievements, and enduring legacy of Remo Secondary School.

“This milestone event is a testament to the collective strength, unity, and dedication of our alumni community. We appreciate everyone who participated in the selection process and look forward to an unforgettable celebration as we mark 80 years of excellence, impact, and growth.

“The selection of the logo is coming on the heels of the appointment of Aare Wemmy Osude as the Director-General of the 80th Founders’ Day anniversary earlier in February.”

President of RSSOSA, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing described Aare Wemmy Osude, who is also the Chairman of the Ilisan Development Association (IDA), as “a round peg in a round hole.” He emphasized that the appointment was the result of careful consideration and consultations, recognizing Aare Osude’s exemplary leadership, organizational expertise, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of Remo Secondary School.

In his acceptance speech, Aare Wemmy Olumide Osude expressed gratitude to the President and the RSSOSA executive committee for entrusting him with such a prestigious responsibility.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and the confidence reposed in me. In this capacity, I will represent the vision of the future for RSS. For entrusting me with this crucial role, I pledge not to let the RSSOSA body down, not to let the National Executive led by a capacity-driven President, Aare EmmanuelKing, down, and not to let my family down. I am fully committed to delivering an outstanding and historic 80th Founder’s Day celebration,” he affirmed.

Already, the Director-General, working with the RSSOSA Exco has started to put machineries in place for a successful anniversary with the composition of various committees saddled with planning and executing the landmark event.

Founded on February 4, 1946, by Anglican and Methodist Church missionaries, Remo Secondary School is West Africa’s first co-educational secondary school. Recently recognized by the Ogun State Government as the Best Secondary School in the State, the institution has a distinguished history of producing captains of industries, world-class professionals, and esteemed leaders.