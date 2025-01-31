Royal fathers hail Gov Buni for mitigating conflicts in Lake Chad

Traditional rulers around Lake Chad Basin have commended the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for taking necessary measures that have led to mitigating conflicts around the region, especially youth empowerment.

The rulers, who spoke collectively at the ongoing Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, noted that youth empowerment is critical in governance towards mitigating conflict and enhancing societal harmony.

They described Governor Buni’s efforts in engaging youths through appointments and empowerment programmes as exemplary.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Buni is the chief host of the event which took place in Maiduguri.

According to them, the governor, through such efforts, has set a benchmark for inclusive governance.

The traditional rulers noted that the Lake Chad Basin, plagued by the devastating effects of insurgency, unemployment and poverty, required deliberate policies to channel youthful energy towards productive and developmental activities.

They argued that empowering young people not only addressed their socio-economic challenges but also prevented them from being lured into criminal activities.

They said that through strategic initiatives, Governor Buni had prioritised youth inclusion in governance by appointing capable young individuals into key leadership positions.

“This not only gives youths a sense of belonging but also equips them with valuable experience to contribute to state development and the nation.

“The Buni-led government has rolled out numerous empowerment programs aimed at providing skills acquisition, startup capital, and entrepreneurial training for young people,” they said.