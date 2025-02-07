Rowe Parks’ Olympic size swimming pool, other facilities revived

The Olympic Size swimming Pool and other sporting facilities inside the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos have come back to life after been abandoned for so many years.

Prior to the completion of its reconstruction, the swimming pool, which used to be the preparatory ground for athletes going for major global competitions, was a shadow of its old self.

Beyond the pool’s restoration, the warm-up and training pool, spectator stands, and five outdoor sports courts have also been upgraded.

The renovated courts include two tennis courts, a basketball court, a volleyball court, and a handball court, all within the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba.

At the handover ceremony of the newly reconstructed Olympic size swimming pool on Thursday, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed delight, describing the completion as a testament to his administration’s drive to improve the state of sports’ facilities.

“This Project is a testament to the present administration THEMES+ Agenda by providing a world-class Sports Infrastructure that will benefit Lagosian in our dear state,” he said.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Social development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, the governor also acknowledged the largest donor, Chief Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu, who contributed N200 million to the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund for the project’s reconstruction.

“As we handover this facility today, we are not just commissioning a new swimming pool, we are also opening doors to new opportunities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and increasing the number of medals in swimming for our State in future competitive events,” he said.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Sports Trust Fund, Olaposi Agunbiade said the pool was reconstructed in line with the standard of the International Sports Federation Aquatic (FINA), appreciating the Nigeria Aquatic Federation for offering free professional service.

The Director General, Lagos state sports commission, Lekan Fatodu described the completion of the projects as the power of collaboration between the private and public sector.

“This Project is a finality to some of the doubts about the future of facilities in Lagos state, particularly around sports,” he said.